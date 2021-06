We all know the dinosaur-jump game on Google Chrome that appears when there is no internet – its a great way to kill some time and procrastinate, as we wait for connections to get restored and go back to surfing the internet. However, most of us don’t know that there is a similar tool on Microsoft Edge that is built specifically for killing time. Its called Surf. The browser game challenges players to surf as far as possible without colliding with obstacles or falling prey to a sea monster. The game has now received a host of updates with the latest early-access build for Edge.