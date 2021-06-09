Nandan Nilekani Backs Cryptos, Says They Should be Treated as Commodities

As cryptocurrency gains more widespread acceptance and usage, crypto mining companies are coming under the spotlight. What exactly is crypto mining? It’s essentially the process of creating cryptocurrencies via the auditing and processing of cryptocurrency transactions. Miners verify data blocks on the blockchain, the digital public ledger that acts as the bedrock for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They also add the next “block,” or record of transactions, to the chain. Once they solve complex calculations, miners are rewarded with Bitcoin or whatever cryptocurrency they’re mining. The computations are so complex that they can only be performed with extremely powerful computers—the point of these so-called “proofs of work” is to establish such a high bar in terms of energy and computational power expended that engaging in fraud becomes unfeasible.