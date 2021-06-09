Cancel
Nandan Nilekani Backs Cryptos, Says They Should be Treated as Commodities

investing.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Infosys Ltd (NS: INFY ) Chairman Nandan Nilekani, in an interview with Financial Times, threw his support behind cryptocurrencies. He said that “crypto should be encouraged as an asset to be bought and sold, like a commodity.”. He added that just like investors hold part of their holdings...

in.investing.com
