Local flooding possible in scattered showers, storms through end of week

Conditions will be nice to start with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and mostly dry conditions throughout the morning hours. We’ll see a nice mix of sunshine and clouds with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. East winds will pin the seabreeze along the coastline into the afternoon. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with the main threat being heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The best chance for rain will be the late afternoon and early evening though coverage does not look to be as widespread as Saturday.