With the Jets in the midst of OTAs, many of the biggest names on New York’s roster are receiving a ton of attention at this point in the offseason. Between Zach Wilson’s development, injuries to stars like Mekhi Becton, and high-profile free agent signings such as Corey Davis donning the green and white for the first time, it has been easy for some of the lesser-known names at One Jets Drive to fall by the wayside. Many of the players currently operating in the shadows could play big roles for the Jets in 2021, though, with some even already favorites to win starting jobs at their respective positions.