A very mediocre outing from Casey Mize and the thin Tigers bullpen did them in on Wednesday night, falling to the Mariners 9-6 in 11 innings. Mize was quite erratic in this one. He put together a couple of strong innings, but also lost the plot at times, struggling to command the fastball, let alone the splitter. His opposite number, Chris Flexen had similar difficulties, and both men were dinged up in one inning in particular. Still, neither offense was really able to break through, in part because of some fantastic defense played in the outfield.