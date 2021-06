The Cleveland Indians recently traded Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners after a myriad of mistakes in handling the young hitter. To the chagrin of many (most?) fans, the Cleveland Indians designated Jake Bauers for assignment and ultimately traded him to the Seattle Mariners last week. The move came after Bauers struggled to hit yet again for the Tribe and being out of options, was removed from the 40-man to make room for reliever Blake Parker and open up first base for Bobby Bradley.