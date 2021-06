NPR’s Audie Cornish talks with an architect of the Affordable Care Act, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, about the Supreme Court upholding Obamacare once again. Once again, the Affordable Care Act remains in place. The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the most recent challenge to the Affordable Care Act today, saying plaintiffs in the case lacked standing. It’s the third Supreme Court challenge and victory for the ACA. Joining us now is Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who was an architect of the law in the Obama administration. Welcome to the program.