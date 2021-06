After giving up four hits and two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Patrick Corbin retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced in Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the Miami Marlins in loanDepot park, but the one batter the Washington Nationals’ starter didn’t retire in that run, Jon Berti, hit what ended up being the game-winner, a leadoff homer to right on a 2-0 sinker in the bottom of the fifth.