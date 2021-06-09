Cancel
Environment

More comfortable conditions for the end of the week

By Caitlin Napoleoni
mynbc5.com
 18 days ago

Some will kick off Wednesday with some storms ahead of a cold front that will include downpours and lightning. There could even be some brief local flooding where there is heavy rain so drive with caution if you're hitting the road early. Otherwise it will be another muggy and very warm morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. As the cold front dips south throughout the day it will drop humidity from north to south finally bringing some more refreshing air slowly back into our area, but it will still be hot out with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Showers and storms wind down in the morning and we'll have some sun by the afternoon.

