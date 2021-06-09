Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

“Govt’s measures during COVID’s Third Wave are proving effective”: Asad Umar

By Arhama Altaf
bolnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has on Wednesday said that the government, as well as the masses, had done a laudable job in following coronavirus SOPs, which resulted in the fall of Coronavirus cases. While addressing a press conference today, Asad Umar announced that 1,00,00,000...

www.bolnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asad Umar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Govt#Immunization#Covid#Third Wave#Ncoc#Pakistanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

NICD says SA is now in COVID third wave

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – South Africa has technically entered the third wave of COVID-19. This after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 9,149 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to over 1,722,000. The NICD on Thursday said...
Public HealthNature.com

A modelling analysis of the effectiveness of second wave COVID-19 response strategies in Australia

There is a significant challenge in responding to second waves of COVID-19 cases, with governments being hesitant in introducing hard lockdown measures given the resulting economic impact. In addition, rising case numbers reflect an increase in coronavirus transmission some time previously, so timing of response measures is highly important. Australia experienced a second wave from June 2020 onwards, confined to greater Melbourne, with initial social distancing measures failing to reduce rapidly increasing case numbers. We conducted a detailed analysis of this outbreak, together with an evaluation of the effectiveness of alternative response strategies, to provide guidance to countries experiencing second waves of SARS-Cov-2 transmission. An individual-based transmission model was used to (1) describe a second-wave COVID-19 epidemic in Australia; (2) evaluate the impact of lockdown strategies used; and (3) evaluate effectiveness of alternative mitigation strategies. The model was calibrated using daily diagnosed case data prior to lockdown. Specific social distancing interventions were modelled by adjusting person-to-person contacts in mixing locations. Modelling earlier activation of lockdown measures are predicted to reduce total case numbers by more than 50%. Epidemic peaks and duration of the second wave were also shown to reduce. Our results suggest that activating lockdown measures when second-wave case numbers first indicated exponential growth, would have been highly effective in reducing COVID-19 cases. The model was shown to realistically predict the epidemic growth rate under the social distancing measures applied, validating the methods applied. The timing of social distancing activation is shown to be critical to their effectiveness. Data showing exponential rise in cases, doubling every 7–10 days, can be used to trigger early lockdown measures. Such measures are shown to be necessary to reduce daily and total case numbers, and the consequential health burden, so preventing health care facilities being overwhelmed. Early control of second wave resurgence potentially permits strict lockdown measures to be eased earlier.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Brazil braces for third wave of Covid-19

Already reeling from one of the highest death tolls in the pandemic, Brazil is bracing for the threat of a third wave of Covid-19, fueled by vaccination delays and a lack of containment measures. The South American country's per capita death toll -- more than 220 per 100,000 inhabitants -- is one of the world's highest.
Public HealthForeign Policy

Afghanistan Swamped by COVID-19’s Third Wave

KABUL, Afghanistan—After the Afghan government dithered for months last year over how to respond to the emerging pandemic, the country is now in the midst of its third COVID-19 wave, with the authorities still in deep denial about the severity of the disease. Its figures are widely derided, with numbers of deaths and infections believed to be much higher than reported.
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK's third wave of Covid has already begun, says expert

The third wave of coronavirus infections in the UK has now begun, an expert has said. Professor Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said a third wave of cases largely in younger age groups was already happening “but the worry is that this will slowly move, like it has in previous waves, into older groups”, some of whom are not yet fully protected.
Public Healthwkzo.com

Experts urge India’s richest state to gear up for third wave of COVID-19

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Health officials in India’s richest state have urged authorities to step up preparations against a possible third wave of coronavirus infections, they said on Friday, as lockdowns eased less than a month after a surge that killed thousands. India’s second most populous state of Maharashtra lifted many...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

'Covid transmission is declining': CM says govt is preparing to face third wave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the spread of Covid is decreasing and Kerala is slowly getting rid of the second wave. He said the reduction in the number of Covid patients in the state was due to the cooperation of the people and that we are getting free from the fear of Covid. — "There has been a decline in the number of patients. The congestion in the hospitals has reduced", the CM said. At the same time, the CM said that the Covid positivity rate is not declining and the interval to the third wave should be extended. "That’s why the lockdown was extended", he said.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Drug Cocktail, Proving Effective In Covid-19 Cases, Started In Kashmir

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Doctors here started using a monoclonal antibody cocktail for quick and effective result in controlling the viral load in mild to moderate covid-19 cases. Experts describe the cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab, the two monoclonal...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: 'We will have a substantial third wave'

A Sage government adviser says we will have a substantial third wave, and opening up too soon would lead to an increase of infections. Professor Andrew Hayward told Andrew Marr: "If we were to open up more that will just really fan the flames, and lead to this increasing even faster".
Healthdnyuz.com

India’s third wave will likely not affect kids more—but doctors want to be prepared

Children are the heart of the fears around a possible third wave of Covid-19 in India. State governments, including those in Delhi and Maharashtra, have been raising alarm over pediatric capacities in hospitals and vaccines. Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has already recruited volunteers for trials in the 12-18 years age group, and will soon begin signing up kids in the 6-12 years bracket.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Third wave sweeps across Africa as Covid vaccine imports dry up

African countries face a last-ditch battle against a third wave of Covid infections, as the supply of vaccines to the continent “grinds to a halt”, top health officials have warned. “The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising. Our priority is clear – it’s crucial that...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Third wave inevitable, warns Wales' health minister

A third wave of Covid cases is likely and "the question is how big will this wave be", Wales' health minister has warned. Eluned Morgan said she was concerned about the Delta variant spreading after a cluster of cases in Conwy county. And she said it would be "difficult to...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire's Covid rate triples as UK at risk of third wave

THE coronavirus infection rate in Herefordshire has tripled over the last week, new figures show. It comes as a top UK professor warns the UK was at risk of a "substantial" third wave of coronavirus infections. In Herefordshire, the rate of new cases per 100,000 people rose to 24.4 in...
Public Healthapanews.net

S/Africa tightens Covid-19 restrictions amid third wave fears

South Africa on Wednesday returned to Level 3 restrictions in efforts to stem a recent rise in infections which have averaged over 7,000 cases daily during the past few days, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. In a broadcast to the nation Tuesday night, Ramaphosa appealed to his compatriots to strictly...