A Quiet Place 3 release date, possible cast and latest news

It feels like it's been a long time since there was something strange in theaters, even if Paul Feig's Ghostbusters reboot only did come out in 2016. But thankfully that movie isn't canon, and now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is right around the corner, the long-awaited threequel to the original two films. A third movie almost became a reality several times since Ghostbusters II in 1989, but sadly, Bill Murray was never satisfied with any script. So call it luck, call it fate, call it karma – everything happens for a reason. But will the new movie live up to all the hype, or is it doomed to be as disastrous as 2016's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call? Well, we'll find out in November. In the meantime, though, here's everything you need to know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.