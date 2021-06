Frazier will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics. Frazier will make his second start in a row after going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs in Saturday's 7-5 win, but he still looks to be the Yankees' fourth outfielder at this stage. He'll stick in the lineup Sunday over the lefty-hitting Brett Gardner, who sits with a southpaw (Sean Manaea) on the hill for Oakland.