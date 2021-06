Muller was just optioned to Gwinnett earlier today after his debut in Wednesday’s loss to the Red Sox, in which he allowed four hits and two runs in one inning. It was a so-so start, but it looks like he won’t have to wait long to get another chance. And rightfully so, at 6-foot-7, he’s truly an imposing pitcher with a fastball that touches the upper 90s. So far this season at Triple-A, he has a 4.60 ERA in 31.1 innings with 41 strikeouts, but his command needs work, walking 19 in those 31.1 innings. These Mets games are important for the Braves as the trade deadline approaches, determining whether the club will be buyers or sellers at that point.