Houston, TX

June 3rd marks Ed White as the first American to spacewalk

Marisol Gallagher
 10 days ago

Edward White/PICRYL

HOUSTON — June 3rd is a historic day for America. It is when Ed White became the first American to go for a walk in space in 1961.

The feat came ten weeks after Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov conducted the first spacewalk. White spent about 20 minutes floating in space attached by only a 23-foot tether and 25 foot umbilical. He circled the Earth at a speed of 17,000 miles per hour and traveled a total distance of 6,500 miles.

Initially, this spacewalk was a part of the four-day Gemini IV mission, which aimed to study the effects of prolonged space flight. White, as the mission pilot, was carried by the 4-ton capsule along with James McDivitt as the mission commander. They performed 11 experiments aboard their capsule during the remainder of the flight, including Earth photography and spacecraft navigation to aid future lunar missions.

However, after two years since his first spacewalk, White tragically lost his life in the Apollo 1 launchpad fire. Americans will forever remember his courage in being involved in this extraordinary mission.

Visit the Space Center Houston at 1601 E NASA Pkwy to learn more about this remarkable adventure and take a look at Ed White’s Gemini Extravehicular Activity suit, which turns out weightless, just like back in 1965 when White was floating in space for 20 minutes. You can also see another Gemini Program spacecraft, Gemini V, in Starship Gallery.

For more information or to learn about other related exhibits, visit their website at https://spacecenter.org/visitor-information/.

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

