We have a more extensive slate today with 13 games in play. Run totals are all over the board, from over six to lower than three. This massive swing in point totals could lead to high levels of chalk, especially for the bats. There is not a ton of safer options and far too many suspect arms on the pitching frontier. My advice for taking down a large field GPP would be to pick a chalkier stack to pair with higher variance pitching. On the flip side, anyone playing double-ups or cash games should see plenty of value bats. So, get pricey with the SPs and pay down for hitting. Good luck!