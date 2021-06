Challenger bank Bunq has reportedly closed a funding round with an undisclosed UK-based private equity firm, according to AltFi. The deal, first reported by Netherlands-based newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, is said to be for EUR 160 million at a EUR 1.65 billion price tag—a sizable jump from the group’s last EUR 10 million fundraise in 2018. Earlier in 2021 Bunq reached EUR 1 billion in user deposits, a doubling over 2020, and now operates in all EU countries plus the UK.