The problem: you want a new Apple device without shelling out a considerable chunk of your savings. The easy answer: buying a refurbished product that works just as great. Refurbished devices often get a bad rap for being “rejects,” but it couldn’t be further than the truth. Not only do they function like new, enabling you to keep up with your digital passions and aspirations, but they got the two thumbs up from the manufacturer before being put on the market. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech and don’t mind picking up older models, here are some on sale: