Public Health

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 – source

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to extend economic aid for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of September, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. The aid, which companies can claim if they can prove their revenues have collapsed due to the crisis, had been due to...

whtc.com
Angela Merkel
