After yet another coach destined to take the reigns at N17 fell out at the last hurdle, the one positive is that the latest managerial rumor has united the Tottenham fanbase. Tottenham fans have very much been divided since the day Daniel Levy hired Jose Mourinho. With Gennaro Gattuso rumored as being now in the frame as the next coach Levy, Paratici, and company finally have the fan base united. Unfortunately, for the club, the unification is against the idea of appointing Gattuso as the next gaffer.