LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights made their mark in their second round playoff series with Colorado in Game 3, completing a third period comeback by scoring two goals in a 45-second span, cutting their series deficit to the Avalanche 2-1. "Still a lot of hill to climb here, I think what it's done has given us confidence is what will work for us," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Obviously they'll have a say in that and make adjustments, but we're confident in our game and if we get to it and get to it for longer periods of time that we'll be harder to beat."