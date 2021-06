The Yankees won their second straight series Sunday, taking two out of three from the American League West-leading A’s. They have won five out of their last six games since a brutal stretch that included being swept by the Red Sox at home for the first time in a decade. Aaron Boone is starting to see that offensive swagger in the way they have staged comebacks. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton said since some team talks and looks in the mirror, they’ve seen this Yankees squad start to look like the Bombers.