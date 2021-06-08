Everything You Need to Know About Our Exclusive Shiseido Gift Set

When Glenn Martens was born 38 years ago in Bruges, Belgium, Diesel was already five years into its journey to becoming the most irreverent label in global fashion. In 2020 the two came together when Diesel’s founder Renzo Rosso appointed Martens as the first creative director to lead the brand in its history. At Y/Project in Paris, Martens has shown both the vision and creative leadership necessary to take an already existing enterprise and reinvent it both comprehensively and respectfully: the elegant disorder of his excellent experiments in beautiful asymmetry are among the most distinctive design signatures of today. Diesel, however, is a much bigger beast, with over 500 stores across the world and a turnover north of a billion, whatever currency you care to count in. On June 21 at Milan Fashion Week Diesel will present its first fashion show under his captainship, so in the run-up to that we caught up with Martens in order to glean his thoughts on the path ahead of him.