Everything You Need to Know About Our Exclusive Shiseido Gift Set
After binging Halston on Netflix, we’re officially craving a heavy dose of high-shine glamour in our lives à la Studio 54. So naturally, we teamed up with beauty powerhouse Shiseido on a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will bring all of the glitz of the disco era straight to your doorstep with a fabulous editor-approved beauty kit *and* an invitation to an unforgettable virtual experience of the exhibition Studio 54: Night Magic, courtesy the AGO.thekit.ca