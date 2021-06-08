Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Everything You Need to Know About Our Exclusive Shiseido Gift Set

By Sponsored
thekit.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter binging Halston on Netflix, we’re officially craving a heavy dose of high-shine glamour in our lives à la Studio 54. So naturally, we teamed up with beauty powerhouse Shiseido on a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will bring all of the glitz of the disco era straight to your doorstep with a fabulous editor-approved beauty kit *and* an invitation to an unforgettable virtual experience of the exhibition Studio 54: Night Magic, courtesy the AGO.

thekit.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Brooklyn Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Netflix
Related
Skin CareElle

Dermaplaning - Everything You Need To Know About The Skin Treatment

The things we do for beauty. From plucking, waxing and sugar scrubbing our body hair to dermal fillers and tweakments, it can sometimes be, well, a bit painful. Does all beauty have to be no pain no gain? The answer is, no. There is one such treatment, whose popularity has been soaring again post-lockdown, that leaves your skin looking like the best version of itself, sans pain.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Best online beauty stores for make-up and skincare saviours

In recent years, many of us have turned to online shopping out of sheer convenience but ever since the first lockdown began in March 2020, it’s become somewhat of a necessity, prompting us to scour the web for just about everything, including beauty essentials.There was once a time when shopping online for beauty products posed a serious challenge but thanks to advances in virtual shade-matching tools and consumer reviews, now you can easily buy everything from foundation to face powder, serums and brushes with confidence. Just as the number new and innovative launches surges at a staggering rate each month, so...
MakeupVogue

Dior’s Pearl Eye Make-Up Is The Ultimate Summer Beauty Statement

Tonight inside the iconic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Maria Grazia Chiuri helped the world get into the spirit of the forthcoming Olympic Games and unveiled Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection. Drawing from its ancient surroundings, the collection reimagined traditional Grecian dress through a decidedly modern, sportif lens. “Sport is movement, sport is freedom," Chiuri told Vogue ahead of the show. Echoing the mash-up of classic and modern seen between the diaphanous, draped white dresses and boldly printed activewear sets and sneakers was the show’s embellished beauty look, which hinged on pearls — and lots of them.
Designers & Collectionsprestigeonline.com

We Take a Peek Inside Loro Piana’s Timeless New It-bag the Sesia

We Take a Peek Inside Loro Piana’s Timeless New It-bag the Sesia. How to build a bag that lasts a life time and is yet effortlessly chic in each era? Italian luxury label Loro Piana has solved the conundrum by creating its gloriously elegant Sesia. Smooth and soft to the touch, it’s named after the brand’s home in the Peidmont valley in North West Italy, and the sinuous river that flows through it after snaking its way down through the Alps.
Skin Careprestigeonline.com

9 Must-have Beauty Products to Buy This June 2021

From rejuvenating formulas, to hair treatments, make-up gems and mesmerising fragrances, here are eight must-have beauty products to add to your collection this month to face the first month of summer heat and humidity. La Prairie. Since 1978, La Prairie has continuously drawn inspiration from the mighty snow-capped Swiss Alps...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Eyes Popped at Dior’s Resort 2022 Show

Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup, shared his inspiration for the beauty look of the house’s resort 2022 show, where most models’ eyes were decorated with pearls. Speaking from the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on Thursday afternoon, prior to the evening display, Philips explained he created...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Dior’s 2020 Cruise Collection Is The Ideal Vacation Wardrobe

For thousands of years, Greece has served as a cultural center and a destination full of life and energy. As the locale for Dior’s Cruise 2022 show, it set the tone for a romantic return to form for Maria Grazia Chiuri. The creative director often looks back to past eras as a direct source of inspiration, and Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium served as a dramatic backdrop to a collection that touched on everything from classical statues and surrealist art to modern sportswear. The season’s direct inspiration came from a set of 1951 photos taken of a Dior Haute Couture collection near the Parthenon.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Meet the Creatives Who Look to the Tabi Boot as Muse

Examples of "Tabi Art" by Bodega Rose, Idea Generale and Alexandra Sipa. Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. There is no shoe quite as divisive as the Tabi. Inspired by the shape of a 15th Century Japanese sock and translated into its now well-known form by Martin Margiela for his debut collection in 1988, the hoof-like creation is—love it or hate it—an enduring icon. A shock at first, it has become a staple of the art and fashion worlds, appearing on the feet of creatives and iconoclasts year after year. It has inspired countless imitations, from Prada’s 2012 red split toe booties to Vetements’ controversial FW18 appropriation. But is it art?
Beauty & Fashion21ninety.com

Did You Know Rihanna’s 'Fenty Beauty' Is The Most Loved Brand In America?

According to a newly released report, the pop queen's beloved "Fenty Beauty" has earned the top spot on a list of America's most beloved brands. Every year, the Talkwalker's Love Brands report takes a close look at some of the trends in what's called "consumer conversion analysis." In other words, which brands are able to adeptly tackle changing consumer trends? Which brands are able to convert their advertisements into sales?
Designers & Collectionsprestigeonline.com

A peek at Dior’s ultra-colourful Fall 2021 campaign

Neon hues, playful designs and leopard print are the highlights of the season for Dior. Brimming with pop energy, the Dior Fall 2021 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri is revealed in ultra-colourful images by photographer Brigitte Nedermair. Models Steinberg, Sculy Mejia, Jits Bootsma, and Kayako Higuchi front the campaign. They are seen posing against neon and yellow backdrops wearing playful designs.
Skin CareKGUN 9

Summer beauty for women of color

Royal Oils, Pantene and Olay are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. Denise Caldwell is a multi-platform beauty influencer and style expert with more than a decade of experience styling Hollywood’s elite and consulting with commercial fashion and beauty brands. Her fashion expertise extends across broadcast, print and digital platforms. Caldwell’s style expert content ranges from finding unique style solutions to transforming everyday wardrobe essentials and revealing red-carpet fashion and beauty trends wearable for everyday. Denise’s motto of “Dress With Confidence™”, offers tips and tricks on how women can confidently enjoy fashion that is slimming, figure flattering, fabulous and accessible regardless of size or shape. She has been involved in styling over 500 fashion and beauty makeovers. Additionally, she has been featured in Fortune, Elle, Glamour, Huffington Post, Essence, SELF and regularly appears on Good Morning America, The Dr. OZ Show, DailyMail TV, Today Show, The Marilyn Denis Show in Canada, E! News, FOX and HLN.
Designers & CollectionsStamford Advocate

Dolce&Gabbana's "light therapy'' collection celebrates life

MILAN (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana are coaxing men off their sofas and back into the world with a resplendent collection inspired by the extravagant lighting installations of southern Italian street festivals. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana called their collection “light therapy” for a world that has been mostly...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style From the Spring 2022 Menswear Shows in Milan

This weekend marks Milan’s fourth (and possibly—make that hopefully—final) “phygital” Fashion Week. With three shows on the men’s calendar—Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Giorgio Armani—the streets will be far from the bustling days of the Before Times, but we’re still expecting to see editors, models, and stylish locals out in the city. Gianluca Senese is in Milan to capture the best street style outside the shows and in between presentations, appointments, and socially-distanced cocktails; scroll through his latest coverage below, and come back for his daily updates.
Makeupdrugstorenews.com

Makeup Revolution launches Bratz collection

Makeup Revolution, a British-based cosmetics and skin care brand, is embarking on a new, fun collaboration. The brand partnered with MGA Entertainment, creator of the popular Bratz dolls, on a collection inspired by original dolls that debuted back in 2001. “Makeup Revolution is honored to be partnering with MGA Entertainment...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Glenn Martens on His New Role at Diesel: “We Have Something to Do That is About More Than Just Making Pretty T-shirts”

When Glenn Martens was born 38 years ago in Bruges, Belgium, Diesel was already five years into its journey to becoming the most irreverent label in global fashion. In 2020 the two came together when Diesel’s founder Renzo Rosso appointed Martens as the first creative director to lead the brand in its history. At Y/Project in Paris, Martens has shown both the vision and creative leadership necessary to take an already existing enterprise and reinvent it both comprehensively and respectfully: the elegant disorder of his excellent experiments in beautiful asymmetry are among the most distinctive design signatures of today. Diesel, however, is a much bigger beast, with over 500 stores across the world and a turnover north of a billion, whatever currency you care to count in. On June 21 at Milan Fashion Week Diesel will present its first fashion show under his captainship, so in the run-up to that we caught up with Martens in order to glean his thoughts on the path ahead of him.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Top 10 Mascaras Of All Time

Mascara is like the icing on the cake when it comes to makeup! Over the years, you try and test out new formulas and brushes and find your favorite mascara. However, some great mascaras have stood the test of time and are simply the best!. Mascara completes your makeup look;...
Interior DesignTelegraph

Why we're all obsessed with fashion designers' homes

There’s something about a home that formerly belonged to a fashion designer that instantly captures the imagination. Maybe it’s simply the kudos of the name; or the idea of living in a property within whose walls great work - not to mention fabulous soirees - might have taken place. Perhaps it’s the conviction that a creative genius whose work one admires would naturally decorate their own home with corresponding aesthetic flair.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Makeup Artist Spills How The Model Achieves Her Dewy Skin

You might scroll through Hailey Bieber’s Instagram page to get a sneak peek into her life with her famous musician husband, or perhaps to drool over her ultra-trendy Bottega Veneta ensembles styled by Maeve Reilly. But, it’s her stunning complexion that deserves a standing ovation. If you’ve always wondered how she achieves her dewy finish, you’re in luck: Bieber’s makeup artist Denika Bedrossian (aka, @dendoll on Instagram), spills the 24-year-old model’s glowing skin tips.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About A Reverse Shopping List

Whether you love to cook elaborate meals or are a total culinary novice, you've probably made a grocery shopping list at least a few times in your life. After all, unless you're the type to go to the market every single day in order to obtain what you need for a 24 hour period, you're probably buying ingredients for multiple meal preps at once. However, many of us know the familiar feeling of buying a bottle or jar of something, and discovering when you go to put it in your fridge or pantry that you already have that item. That's where a reverse shopping list comes in.