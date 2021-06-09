Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rritual Superfoods Announces ECRM European Virtual Conference Attendance

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Company Sales Leaders Attend European Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements Program Connecting with International Retailers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual"or the "Company")(CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled several meetings with international retailers at the ECRM European Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Supplements Program. In attendance at the conference will be names such as Superdrug, Holland & Barret, Boots, Clicks, Stephenson's, BIPA Parfumerien, Ocean Healthcare, and Laboratories URGO among others.

"We're placing a strong emphasis on international expansion and have set aggressive growth targets for the rest of this year and beyond. I am extremely encouraged by the interest we've received from international retailers in advance of this ECRM event." said Rritual CEO, Mr. David Kerbel.

"Rritual's performance at the ECRM Buyer's Choice Awards in the United States was not only a vote of confidence for the long-term potential of our product line but also a clear indication that there is strong demand for high-quality and accessible products among mainstream consumers and retailers alike. Our team looks forward to continuing to build relationships in the retail space and is thrilled to showcase the benefits of plant-based therapies to European audiences."

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Follow Rritual on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

* https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rritual-superfoods-announces-ecrm-european-virtual-conference-attendance-301308666.html

SOURCE Rritual Superfoods Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
576
Followers
24K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfoods#Ecrm#Linkedin#European#Company#Superdrug#Holland Barret#Boots Clicks#Ocean Healthcare#Urgo#Ecrm#Usda#Cpg#Twitter#Linkedin#Grandview Research#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

I3 Announces Growth In India And Shares AGM Update

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (" i3 Interactive" or the " Company") (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) is excited to share several updates with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forth to shareholders...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Pyxis Tankers Announces Receipt Of NASDAQ Notice

Maroussi, Greece, June 18, 2021 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) - Get Report (the "Company"), an international maritime transportation company focused on the product tanker sector, announced today that on June 16, 2021, it received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), stating that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, the Company's common shares closed below the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, as required for continued listing on Nasdaq (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Company has until December 13, 2021 (the "Compliance Period") to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Numinus Wellness Graduates To Tier 1 On The TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to graduate to Tier 1 Issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), effective June 18, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IYellow Group Announces Merge, Unveils Rebranding

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in accessibility services and technology, iYellow Group, announced today the merging of its subsidiaries, TCS Interpreting, TCSAccess, and iYellow Captions. The transition is marked by a major rebranding. The group is an evolution of Abacus N Bytes, Inc., a technology store founded by...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AEye To Now Host Virtual Investor Day On July 16, 2021

AEye, Inc. ("AEye"), the global leader in active, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: CFAC) ("CF III"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, due to schedule conflicts, the virtual Investor Day previously scheduled for June 23, 2021, will now take place on July 16, 2021. The event will begin at 11:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM PDT and is expected to conclude at 12:15 PM EDT/9:15 AM PDT. The virtual format will feature presentations from AEye executives, including CEO Blair LaCorte, Co-Founder, President and CTO Luis Dussan, Chief Scientist Dr. Allan Steinhardt, COO Rick Tewell, and CFO Bob Brown. Perspectives on LIDAR from key players in the automotive, industrial, and mobility markets will also be shared at the event.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Steve Lightman Transitions To Special Advisor

Grown Rogue International Inc. (" Grown Rogue" or the " Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the transition of Steve Lightman to Special Advisor to Obie Strickler, the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lightman has resigned as an independent director of Grown Rogue.
RecipesBusiness Insider

Rritual Superfoods Secures Vitacost.com Listing

Rritual's Functional Elixirs to Launch on Kroger owned Vitacost.com, an award-winning Direct-to-Consumer platform of Health & Wellness Products. VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is excited to announce the Company has reached an agreement to launch its premium brand of functional superfood elixirs online at www.vitacost.com, a leading online retailer of health and wellness products owned by The Kroger Co.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Egale Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Jacki Lewis, President of Egale Board of Directors, Egale Canada, ("Egale" or the "Company"), and colleagues joined Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate Pride Month and close the market. Egale is Canada's leading organization for 2SLGBTQI people and issues. We...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Newater Technology, Inc. Announces The Discharge Of Injunction Against Its Going Private Transaction

YANTAI, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NEWA) - Get Report (" NEWA", or the " Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced that on 17 June 2021 the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the British Virgin Islands (the " BVI Court"), discharged an injunction that had been obtained on 16 March 2021 on an ex parte basis by Fulcan Capital Partners LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (" Fulcan"). Fulcan had sought to prevent the Company, the members of the board of directors, and Tigerwind Group Limited (a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Mr. Yuebiao Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), from taking any steps to proceed with the proposed "going private" merger transaction. In response to the ex parte order, the Company applied to discharge the injunction on the basis that Fulcan had breached its duty of full and frank disclosure when applying for the injunction. In discharging the injunction with immediate effect, the BVI Court accepted the Company's submissions that the Court had been misled by Fulcan at the ex parte hearing on 16 March 2021. In response to the BVI Court's order, Mr. Yuebiao Li said, "Although it's too bad that we had to divert precious time and resources to fight this baseless lawsuit, we're glad to have this ex parte injunction behind us."
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income For June 2021

Mesa Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (MTR) - Get Report announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of June 2021. Unitholders of record on June 30, 2021 will receive distributions amounting to $0.017151226 per unit, payable on July 30, 2021. The Trust received $33,859, all of which came from the Colorado portion of the Trust's San Juan Basin properties operated by SIMCOE LLC, an affiliate of IKAV Energy Inc. ("Operator"). No income was received in June 2021 from any other working interest owner.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

XPeng Files 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 16, 2021. The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Follow-On Offering Of Common Stock

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Inhibikase from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Inhibikase, were $45 million. Inhibikase has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ServiceSource To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) - Get Report, the customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place June 23 - 24, 2021. Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Lyne, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings...
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Intelligent Systems Announces Conference Participation

NORCROSS, Ga., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE:INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Leland Strange, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt White, will present at the Sidoti 2021 Virtual Investor Conference June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Economycannin.com

Plant&Co Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

OTCQB provides easier access and greater liquidity to Plant&Co’s common shares. Plant&Co Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market — Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) (“Plant&Co” or the “Company“), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol “VGANF” effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) under the ticker symbol “VEGN”. Existing U.S. shareholders of Plant&Co will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Danavation Technologies Announces Digital Smart Labels™ Installation at Toys "R" Us Location in Thornhill, Ontario

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce an initial installation for Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology at one of North America's iconic toy stores, the Toys "R" Us location in Thornhill, Ontario. Including the Thornhill Toys "R" Us location, Danavation now has nine full store installations and 13 pilot locations in place for a host of customers across North America.
Businessdallassun.com

Camino to Launch Marketing Campaign Ahead of Planned Exploration and Corporate Development Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has retained services of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ('GOLDINVEST'), Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. ('Mezzo Consulting'), Proactiveinvestors North America Inc. ('Proactive'), and GoldStockTrades.com (Gold Stock Trades) (collectively the 'Service Providers') to build awareness and provide marketing and communication services for the Company to enhance its current efforts. The Service Providers are positioned to reach broad investor audiences in Europe and North America through their proprietary social networks, editorials, and media.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spectra7 Microsystems Announces Listing On OTCQB

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7" or the " Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB") has been approved and it will begin trading on June 21, 2021.