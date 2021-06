The Los Angeles Angels will play the second game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). After a 9-3 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now 36-38. The Angels dropped three of their past four games and six of their last nine matches. Los Angeles is now 10 1/2 matches behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.