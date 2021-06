The Chicago Cubs are tied for the NL Central lead, but that doesn’t mean they can remain content until the MLB Trade Deadline. As great as the Cubs core group of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras have been, the rest of the team still has holes. In similar fashion to 2016, if this group wants to win a World Series, Jed Hoyer is going to have to swing for the fences.