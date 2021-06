It’s the opening game of a weekend series on the diamond down in the Sunshine State. The Los Angeles Angels are on the road as they open up a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night. Los Angeles was swept in their two-game set with the Giants at home as they were dropped 9-3 in 13 innings Wednesday in the finale. Tampa Bay played the rubber game of their three-game series at home with the Red Sox Thursday night. The Rays rolled to an 8-2 victory on Wednesday night in the middle game of that set. In the first series from the teams this season, Tampa Bay swept a four-game set on the road May 3-6.