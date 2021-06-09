Cancel
Bogdanovic and the Jazz host Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference second round...

