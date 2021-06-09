Cancel
Pacioretty and the Golden Knights look to clinch series against Colorado

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Avalanche +109; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas...

www.stltoday.com
