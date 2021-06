Home » Genshin Impact » Find And Light Up All The Devices Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 1.6 is here and with it new quests, such as the Find And Light Up All The Devices quest. This quest is part of a new location – the Golden Apple Archipelago. The Archipelago is shrouded in mist, so you first need to find a way to light it so you can navigate sand sail through it. This all ties to the Find And Light Up All The Devices quest. Finding your way in the fog can be tricky if you do not know exactly what to do and where to go. So, to help you out with this quest, we have made this Find And Light Up All The Devices Genshin Impact guide. Follow our instructions and you will clear the Golden Apple Archipelago mist in no time.