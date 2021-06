Starting Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 pm CT through Wednesday June 9 at 7:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host Cleveland for a two-game series. No sugar-coating it: Cardinals have had a terrible June so far. They have fallen back into third place in the National League Central behind the second-place Chicago Cubs and 2.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. In the month of June the Cardinals have gone 1-5 so far, dropping five-straight games and were swept in four games by the Cincinnati Reds. In their last ten games they are 3-7. Cleveland sits at second place in the American League Central, four games behind the leading Chicago White Sox.