Kyle Schwarber did it again. For the fifth time since Davey Martinez moved the slugger into the leadoff spot back on June 8th, Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first at bat of the game for the Washington Nationals. Then he homered again in his second at bat. It’s ... getting ridiculous. Schwarber hit his 11th and 12th home runs in the last 13 games and his 20th and 21st on the season. The second was a three-run blast that made it 4-0 Nationals in what was a 7-3 over the Miami Marlins win in the end. Schwar. Bombs.