The countdown for the Euros continues to tick and England’s warm-up match against Romania is just one step closer to it getting underway.Gareth Southgate’s side faced Austria on Wednesday and that match ended 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka.Now the manager will get another opportunity to see who is on form or not ahead of the tournament.Follow England vs Romania LIVE!England are looking to win the Euros for the first time this year as the furthest they have gone previously is the semi-finals in 1968 and 1996.While many don’t believe the Three Lions can do it, there...