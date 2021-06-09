Local flooding possible in scattered showers, storms through end of week

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR