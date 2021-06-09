Jennifer Aniston wows in first look at series two of The Morning Show

Oh no! What are we going to do without our news girl squad? In the trailer for The Morning Show’s second season, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) UBA breakfast partnership seemingly comes to an end when Alex leaves the show in wake of their on-air whistleblower moment in season one. Everyone wants her to come back, including Billy Crudup’s terrifying news executive, but, in fairness, she seems to be having a great time staring out of chalet windows and drinking tea. Replacing her in the meantime is an anchor played by Hasan Minhaj, while Julianna Margulies, who knows a thing or two about severed female relationships, portrays a reporter who gets Alex’s coveted tell-all interview. “There’s a cost to success and fame,” she narrates in the trailer. The Morning Show’s second season will debut on Apple TV on September 17, so start spreading the news.