Jennifer Aniston wows in first look at series two of The Morning Show

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston is gearing up for her return as Alex Levy in Apple TV+'s hugely successful drama series, The Morning Show – and now, the streaming giant has released a first look at season two. The actress, who won a number of awards for her portrayal as the news anchor...

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Jack Davenport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#The Morning Show#Appleoriginals#Covid
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How much Jennifer Aniston was paid for the “Friends” reunion

On May 27, fans of “Friends”Experienced one of the most anticipated moments: the reunion of the cast for the first time since the series ended in 2004. From the original studios Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Jennifer Aniston They shared the funniest anecdotes, but how much did they charge for it?
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About One Recurring Theme of Her 'Friends' Wardrobe

Jennifer Aniston seemed to poke fun at herself in an Instagram post about the Friends reunion special. Aniston shared a collage of photos of herself from her days on the show, all wearing a unique wardrobe item -- a sleeveless turtleneck sweater. She joined fans in wondering what the practical point of the garment was.
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

Apple Unveils First Look at New Seasons of ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & More (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is serving up a hearty helping of teasers in its newly dropped summer promo which unveils clips from several fan favorites and new original series. Along with teasing their pre-existing content, the streamer offers looks at new seasons of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, the latter of which kicks off later this summer on July 23. Joining the mix are upcoming titles like the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Foundation which is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Teaser: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Are Back With More Trouble At The Newsdesk

When Apple TV+ made their big launch in 2019, one of the crown jewel projects they had ready to go was The Morning Show. Leaning heavily on the star power of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, it was one of the early series that gave the fledgling streamer some awards cred, earning multiple Emmy nominations and a win for co-star Billy Crudup. And now it’s coming back for season two.
TV SeriesVulture

Jennifer and Reese Split Up in The Morning Show Season Two Trailer

Oh no! What are we going to do without our news girl squad? In the trailer for The Morning Show’s second season, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) UBA breakfast partnership seemingly comes to an end when Alex leaves the show in wake of their on-air whistleblower moment in season one. Everyone wants her to come back, including Billy Crudup’s terrifying news executive, but, in fairness, she seems to be having a great time staring out of chalet windows and drinking tea. Replacing her in the meantime is an anchor played by Hasan Minhaj, while Julianna Margulies, who knows a thing or two about severed female relationships, portrays a reporter who gets Alex’s coveted tell-all interview. “There’s a cost to success and fame,” she narrates in the trailer. The Morning Show’s second season will debut on Apple TV on September 17, so start spreading the news.
TV SeriesMac Observer

Get a First Glimpse of ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two and More in Apple TV+ Summer Preview

A newly released summer 2021 preview video gives a first look at The Morning Show season two. It looks to me like Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy leaves/has left the breakfast program, although no doubt there is much to play out! Other forthcoming shows and movies are also seen, including Coda, and season two of See. Ted Lasso is in there too, of course. Other items pictured, including Cherry and Palmer have long been available to subscribers. However, it all gives a hint that some announcements and launches could be imminent.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Trailer: Aniston, Witherspoon Return for Apple Emmy Winner

Apple has announced its flagship drama series “The Morning Show” will return for a 10-episode new season this September with a first look teaser trailer promising plenty of drama to come. The series, led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, won Apple its first major award wins at the Emmys, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Can the upcoming second season continue to deliver the awards season goods for Apple?
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Get a first look at Julianna Margulies on ‘The Morning Show’

There’s something different about UBA’s newest anchor: She actually “has her s— together.” That’s according to The Morning Show showrunner Kerry Ehrin, who reveals that when Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) walks onto the news set for the first time in the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning drama, it will be as a stabilizing force. That will prove much needed in a workplace that Ehrin describes as “in flux” after coanchors Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) outed UBA’s toxic environment on air in the season 1 finale.
Celebritiesnewyorkcitynews.net

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox's daughter on bday

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): 'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played on-screen best friends for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, have maintained a good friendship with each other in real life too. In fact, Jennifer considers Courteney's daughter Coco as her god-daughter. And now...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Apple’s “The Morning Show” S2

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the second season of its high-profile Emmy-winning drama series “The Morning Show” which returns on September 17th. From the looks of the trailer, the story picks up directly after the first season finale as Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) go public about the network’s history of burying their lauded employees’ toxic behavior and abuse when the feed is abruptly cut.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Aniston Shows ‘Ridiculously Special’ Friend Courteney Cox Some Birthday Love

Always and forever! Jennifer Aniston praised her longtime friend Courteney Cox in honor of her 57th birthday on Tuesday, June 15. “Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial,” Aniston, 52, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair in the early 2000s when Cox was pregnant with daughter Coco Arquette. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”
Tom's Guide

The Morning Show season 2 release date, teaser trailer, cast and more

Apple TV Plus is waking up again for The Morning Show season 2. The Apple TV Plus drama will return for more cutthroat action behind the scenes of a fictional morning news program (which seems to be based a lot on The Today Show). The Morning Show season 2 teaser trailer recently dropped, teasing a big storyline which sees Alex Levy departing the network and Bradley Jackson getting a new co-host.