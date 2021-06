Over the last several years, more and more buyers are opting for four-wheel-drive trucks. So when the 2022 Ford Super Duty launches this summer, perhaps it should come as no surprise that two trim levels – King Ranch and Platinum – will come with standard four-wheel-drive, which Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with Ford’s production plans. Surprise or no, this news is significant, as the current 2021 Super Duty King Ranch and Platinum trimmed pickups come with two-wheel-drive as the standard configuration.