Recap: LOKI S1E1

So far, Marvel has used their slate of Disney+ shows to explore side characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their latest entry, Loki, gives everyone’s favorite villain a story of his own. The show picks up right where we left Loki in Avengers: Endgame, escaping the scene of his crime in New York City mid-time heist with the Tesseract in tow. He crash-lands in the Gobi Desert only to be immediately arrested by the mysterious Time Variance Authority, time cops in charge of protecting the “sacred timeline”. Loki Episode 1 (“Glorious Purpose”) drops words like “nexus”, “multiverse”, and “madness”, so everything being introduced by the TVA is likely to come up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is written by Michael Waldron, the head writer of Loki. Waldron is also a veteran of Rick & Morty, and that show’s blithe attitude toward time-travel—rules do apply but no one ever gets hung up on explaining them—carries into Loki. The mechanics of what is going matter, but they’re not the main focus of the show. No, that would be Loki, escaping his fate as a prisoner of Asgard to find himself on a wholly new, unknowable path.