The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up their head coach just a few hours before he potentially wins the Jack Adams. Rod Brind’Amour is a finalist for the award, which is given to the coach of the year in the NHL and will be announced later today. The contract will be a three-year term for Brind’Amour, keeping him off the free agent coaching market for the time being. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell released a statement: