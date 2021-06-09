Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Agent Mobius: 5 Key Things To Know About Owen Wilson’s ‘Loki’ Character

By Avery Thompson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk8OF_0aOlCyeg00
Marvel Studios

Loki crossed paths with Agent Mobius in the first episode of ‘Loki,’ and now we need to know everything. Here are 5 things you need to know about Owen Wilson’s character.

There’s a new Marvel character to love: Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius. The lovable TVA agent is introduced in the first episode of the Disney+ series Loki. Mobius is going to be a crucial figure in Loki’s life moving forward, whatever that looks like.

So, who is Agent Mobius? The character is going to play a pivotal role on Loki and already appears to be a helpful guide for Loki (and the audience) to all things TVA. HollywoodLife has 5 key things to remember about Mobius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSmaO_0aOlCyeg00
Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius. (Marvel Studios)

1. Agent Mobius works for the TVA.

We meet Agent Mobius when Loki is taken to the Time Variance Authority after stealing the tesseract when the Avengers go back in time. Mobius tells Loki that he “specializes in the pursuits of dangerous variants.” Loki thinks the TVA is an illusion and there’s no way that those who work for the TVA are “divine arbiters of power in the universe.” However, Mobius tells Loki that’s exactly what the TVA does.

2. Mobius gives Loki a chance.

Loki is set to stand trial for his offenses after branching off the Sacred Timeline, but Mobius intervenes before Loki is “reset” in the proper flow of time. Mobius thinks Loki can help him find a fugitive variant who is killing TVA minutemen. Turns out, this fugitive variant is another version of Loki.

3. Mobius works for the Time-Keepers.

The Time-Keepers oversee the TVA. The Time-Keepers brought peace after a multiversal war when they organized the multiverse into a single timeline known as the Sacred Timeline. The Time-Keepers, according to the explanation video Loki watched, “protect and preserve the proper flow of time for everyone and everything.” The Time-Keepers created the TVA and its workers to make sure another multiversal war doesn’t happen and set time back on its “predetermined path” when variants veer off the timeline the Time-Keepers created. Mobius later explains that the TVA doesn’t just know someone’s past, they know how someone’s future will pan out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17M0rd_0aOlCyeg00
Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston in ‘Loki.’ (Marvel Studios)

4. Mobius is from the Marvel comics.

The character of Mobius first appeared in a Fantastic Four comic in 1991. Agent Mobius’ look in Loki is inspired by Marvel Comics editor Mark Gruenwald, according to Gizmodo. In the comics, every TVA employee was a clone of Gruenwald.

5. Mobius is connected to the Fantastic Four.

When Mobius is introduced in the comics, the character originally crosses paths with the Fantastic Four. He confronted the Fantastic Four about violating the TVA’s laws. The Fantastic Four have yet to be introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Disney#Avengers#The Time Keepers#Marvel Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Joe Keery Trades In Steve Harrington’s Iconic Bat For Battle Ax On ‘Stranger Things 4’ Set With Natalia Dyer

Joe Keery, who has played Steve Harrington since Stranger Thing‘s debut, was spotted holding a new weapon while filming the show’s upcoming fourth season. Steve Harrington is fashioning a new tool to take on the Upside Down in Stranger Things 4. Joe Keery, who plays fan-favorite Steve in the hit Netflix series, was spotted on the show’s set in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 15, with several cast members filming Season 4. In the photos, Joe, 29, is wielding a battle ax — a stark difference from the baseball bat that he used to combat the devilish entities from the Upside Down in seasons past.
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has An ‘Amazing Co-Parenting’ Relationship With Kanye After Divorce

During the ‘KUWTK’ reunion special, Kim Kardashian opened up about where her relationship with Kanye West stands after their February split. Kim Kardashian remained fairly tight-lipped about her divorce from Kanye West on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, but she did give some insight into where the two are at today. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim confirmed to host Andy Cohen. “That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘Loki’: Owen Wilson Wishes His Grade School Teachers Were as ‘Understanding and Patient’ as Tom Hiddleston Was During ‘Loki School’

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Marvel’s latest TV series, bottle gourd, and it’s finally here. The mini-series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson premiered on June 9 and will continue streaming new episodes until mid-July. Everyone who follows Marvel would have thought Hiddleston was going to reprise...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: The Marvel Comics Pro Who Inspired Owen Wilson's Mobius

As we get closer to the premiere of Disney+’s Loki series, fans have only been speculating more and more about what ramifications it will have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of that has revolved around the new elements of Marvel Comics lore that the series is confirmed or long-rumored to introduce, ranging from the Time Variance Agency to the characters within it. Among them is Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), an agent of the TVA who appears to partner up with Loki throughout much of the series’ six-episode run. While Mobius has his own eclectic history within the Marvel universe, the very nature of his creation boasts an interesting origin story all its own — namely, because Mobius long regarded to be inspired by iconic Marvel writer and editor Mark Gruenwald.
Moviesenidlive.com

Owen Wilson talks keeping secret agent secrets in ‘Loki’

Tomorrow, Disney+ launches its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe small-screen spin-off, Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his big-screen God of Mischief, the show picks up after his escape though time in Avengers: Endgame. The maneuver prevented his death as seen in Avengers: Infinity War, but it runs Loki afoul of the Time Variance Authority, which regulates the natural flow of time. Loki’s freedom is short-lived: the TVA takes him into custody, and he’s tasked by Owen Wilson‘s mysterious Agent Mobius with tracking down an even bigger threat to the natural order.
MoviesFOX 28 Spokane

Owen Wilson was sent to 'Loki school' by Tom Hiddleston

Owen Wilson has revealed Tom Hiddleston put him through “Loki school” so he could get up to speed with the character. The 52-year-old actor plays Morbius in the Disney Plus series ‘Loki’ but explained that he needed Tom – who plays the lead role – to help him understand the God of mischief’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Owen Wilson Joins the MCU and Disney+ Releases New Loki Featurette

DISNEY+ DEBUTS NEW FEATURETTE FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “LOKI”. ORIGINAL SERIES STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ STARTING THIS WEDNESDAY. Today, Disney+ debuted “Owen Wilson Joins the MCU,” a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ “Loki” celebrating actor Owen Wilson as he takes his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Loki,” Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launches on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9.
TV Seriesthevibes.com

5 things to know about Marvel Studios' Loki, debuting today

MARVEL Studios’ new and highly anticipated six-episode series 'Loki' launches today, June 9 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring the mercurial God of Mischief on a thrilling cross-timeline journey as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Take a look behind the scenes as we gear up for mischief and mayhem.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Owen Wilson

CHICAGO – From villain to anti-hero to homoerotic fan fiction icon, Loki has traveled a long way from the greasy-haired megalomaniac we have come to love. For most of his cinematic character development, Loki has been a foil to Thor’s massive himbo (n.: a very attractive, often beefy male who isn’t the brightest bulb, but is still able to shine because of his good-natured attitude and respect for women. Male version of a “bimbo”) energy.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here’s Everything Loki Fans Need To Know About The TVA

Each Disney+ Marvel series has launched a new facet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hasn’t come up in the films. WandaVision introduced S.W.O.R.D., the space-faring counterpart to S.H.I.E.L.D. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had characters go to Madripoor, a wretched hive of scum and villainy. For Loki, the new bureaucracy is the Time Variance Authority, or the TVA. But what *is* the TVA on Loki, exactly, and how does the organization affect time?
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

How to watch Marvel’s ‘Loki’ premiere on Disney+ | Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, online streaming (6/9/21)

Marvel’s God of Mischief is back as MCU star Tom Hiddleston reprises his role in the new Disney+ ”Loki” series. Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Loki finds himself dealing with the repercussions of stealing an Infinity Stone when he runs into the TVA, an organization tasked with keeping order in the timeline. The series looks like it could have a bit of a “Doctor Who” vibe as we’ll see Loki jumping through time to set things right.
TV Serieshypefresh.co

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Series & 10 things you need to know

Disney Plus, Loki and 10 things you need to know. The best villians are the villians who are the heroes in their own story. Characters who aren’t truly evil but may have an altered thinking about how things should be. The character’s intentions usually get in the way putting them along that road of becoming the villian. Disney + Series, “Loki” delivers this.
TV SeriesComicBook

Mobius Is a Huge Hit With Loki Fans

The series premiere of Loki made its debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, showcasing the latest corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fans. In addition to highlighting the latest adventures of Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief, the series is introducing a number of lesser-known Marvel elements into live-action — including Mobius M. Mobius, the Time Variance Authority employee played by Owen Wilson. The character, who becomes an unexpected ally of Loki across the episode goes along, has a relatively scarce comic history, with only a handful of canon appearances to his name. Still, based on the response to his scenes in the premiere, it looks like Mobius is on his way to being a bonafide fan-favorite.
Moviesnews-shield.com

How Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Built Their ‘Loki’ Bond Through ‘Loki Lectures’

Since the debut of Loki, it’s hard to deny the chemistry between costars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as the titular trickster and TVA member Mobius M. Mobius. It was chemistry built over time though and the men shared this with TV Insider during the Loki press conference. “Before we started filming Tom very generously and patiently [took] me through the whole MCU mythology and Loki,” Wilson says. “We were calling them the Loki lectures.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Writer Says Mobius Is Loki's Perfect Match

The first episode of Loki has finally arrived on Disney+ and Marvel fans cannot get enough of one of the show's main characters. Yes, folks have always loved Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, but it's Owen Wilson's Mobius that seems to be taking over some of the spotlight. The Wedding Crashers star looks like a perfect fit alongside Hiddleston in this series, rivaling Loki's chaos and wit with a penchant for order and dry humor.