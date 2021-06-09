Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Investment#Disco Corporation#Dscsy#Disco Disco Corporation#Disco Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$110.20 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $110.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$225.43 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce sales of $225.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
MarketsWKRB News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketstickerreport.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading Down 3.6%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.68. Approximately 13,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,249,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “. Other research analysts...
San Leandro, CAmodernreaders.com

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.17 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.13 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “