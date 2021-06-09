Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $110.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.