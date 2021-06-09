Cancel
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

By John Adams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

