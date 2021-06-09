Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.84.