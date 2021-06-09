Cancel
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.87.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.59.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $295,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 230

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CureVac’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC’s (HSBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.