United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $65.33

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Economymodernreaders.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.97.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $49.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.07.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 33,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,175,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Financial Survey

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares TFI International and United Parcel Service’s...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $61.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.
Apparelmodernreaders.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $14.00

RPAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.