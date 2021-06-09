United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays
Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.www.modernreaders.com