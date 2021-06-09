American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.67.