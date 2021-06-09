Cancel
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

