nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.