nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.