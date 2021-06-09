Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
SNMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.63.