Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.63.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $18.05

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$13.00

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$16.50

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Metal Miningmodernreaders.com

Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

MAUTF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$50.00

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Up 4.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 28,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 4,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pecaut & CO. Lowers Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Decreases By 19.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 955,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $60.75

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Canaccord Genuity Boosts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$16.50

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $123.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.