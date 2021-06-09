Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.