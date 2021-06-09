Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piper Sandler#Software Company#Coup#Royal Bank Of Canada#Wolfe Research#The Goldman Sachs Group#Sec#Md#Soma Equity Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Piper Sandler Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $483.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $557.56.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Plexus (PLXS) PT Lowered to $108 at Needham & Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti lowered the price target on Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) to $108.00 (from $110.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "PLXS at an...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $150.00 at DA Davidson

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) PT Raised to $50.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shares of LE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CME Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Progenity, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Progenity in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Securities

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNST. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $63.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Momo Inc. (MOMO) PT Lowered to $18.10 at Jefferies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong lowered the price target on Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) to $18.10 (from $21.50) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "Momo reported 1Q results with revenue inline with our estimates and non-GAAP...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $63.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. FTCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report […]
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous […]