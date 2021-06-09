Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.