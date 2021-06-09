Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).