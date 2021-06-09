Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berenberg Bank#Barclays Bank#Dividend Payout Ratio#Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group#Zacks Investment Research#Exane Bnp Paribas#Asa#Hold#Pe#Telenor Asa Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Google
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $297.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Has $26.71 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 531.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JLB & Associates Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Whitbread’s (WTB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 9,200

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $295,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.