Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.