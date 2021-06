[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 1, Episode 9, "All Apologies."]There’s a lengthy list of stellar scenes for Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso, but the one that utterly knocked the wind out of me pops up in Episode 9. While Rebecca struggles to admit the truth to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) about her plan to destroy the team, Rupert (Anthony Head) arrives to deliver an especially crushing one-two punch - not only is he having a baby with Bex (Keeley Hazell), but he also opts to tell Rebecca, “I do want a child. I just suppose I didn’t want one with … before.” The comment is as pointed and cruel as they come, and Waddingham’s performance ensures you feel every ounce of Rebecca’s devastation.