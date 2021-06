The phenomenal crime thriller Peaky Blinders has five gobsmacking and showstopping seasons under its belt and a new one right underway. News of the season entering into the postproduction phase has stirred the fans into action. Speculation of the possible release in the future and the exact month it could come out has been the topic of discussion of the fandom right now. The possible plot of the coming season has the fans gripping their couch in excitement and anticipation. And honestly? With the amount of breath-taking scenes, we witnessed in the last season (and every other with no exceptions) we too have been watching with bated breath what the new season would come up with.