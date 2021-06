"All About Bitcoin" has the continuing story from El Salvador as the World Bank turns the country down, but the crypto community turns up to support the bitcoin currency roll-out. Peter McCormack, host of the "What Bitcoin Did" podcast, shares what he discussed with President Nayib Bukele. Also joining the show Uphold CEO JP Thierot of Uruguay on why he thinks it may follow El Salvador in making bitcoin legal tender. Plus, Chart of the Day: a look at what bitcoin hodlers are doing.